Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Kitayama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.