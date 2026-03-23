Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to Memorial Park Golf Course for the Texas Children's Houston Open, which runs March 26-29. He finished tied for 39th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Kitayama's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|2024
|T36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.471
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.642
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.351
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.121
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.641
|0.733
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.471 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.642 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.