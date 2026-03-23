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6H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to Memorial Park Golf Course for the Texas Children's Houston Open, which runs March 26-29. He finished tied for 39th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3968-65-68-72-7
    2024T3673-68-66-70-3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.000
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4710.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6420.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.351-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.121-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6410.733

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.471 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.642 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 71.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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