John Parry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Parry has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Parry has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.