John Parry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making his mark in Houston.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.2
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.7
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.2
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43.0
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.120
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.142
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.076
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.084
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.102
|-0.116
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.120 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Parry currently ranks 83rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 125 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.