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6H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    John Parry has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making his mark in Houston.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.2
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.7
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.2
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843.0
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1200.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1420.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.076-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.084-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.102-0.116

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.120 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Parry currently ranks 83rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 125 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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