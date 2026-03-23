Keith Mitchell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 18th at 10-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Mitchell's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|T9
|66-70-70-68
|-6
|2022
|T41
|67-69-73-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|78-76
|+14
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 6-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has three top-20 finishes and one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.582
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.294
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.024
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.398
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.455
|0.490
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.582 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.294 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 24.13% of the time.
- Mitchell earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.