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6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 18th at 10-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1865-68-66-71-10
    2024MC71-71+2
    2023T966-70-70-68-6
    2022T4167-69-73-73+2
    2021MC78-76+14

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 6-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has three top-20 finishes and one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5820.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2940.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.0240.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.398-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4550.490

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.582 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.294 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 24.13% of the time.
    • Mitchell earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Matt Fitzpatrick
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    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
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    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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