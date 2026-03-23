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6H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith will compete in the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, from March 26-29.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6172-74-79-74+19--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5360.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2920.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.102-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.1360.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5900.871

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.536 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.292 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 303 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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