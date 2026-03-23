Jordan Smith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith will compete in the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, from March 26-29.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.536
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.292
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.102
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.136
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.590
|0.871
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.536 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.292 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Smith has earned 303 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.