John VanDerLaan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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John VanDerLaan of the United Sates plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.9
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.5
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|1
|62-71-67-67
|-17
|600.0
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.278
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.001
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.099
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.019
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.397
|-0.048
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.001 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.