Adam Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 18-under.

Svensson has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.