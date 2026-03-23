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4H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6767-68-73-71-1
    2024T5766-73-68-73E
    2023T3973-67-72-68E
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at even par.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 18-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.022-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.049-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.040-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.979-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.011-0.921

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.049 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
    • Svensson has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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