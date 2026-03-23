Adam Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Svensson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|2024
|T57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|2023
|T39
|73-67-72-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at even par.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 18-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.022
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.049
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.040
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.979
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.011
|-0.921
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.049 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
- Svensson has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.