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6H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 27th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Knapp's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2768-67-65-71-9
    2024MC74-71+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Knapp's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 27th at nine-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3450.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1610.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1070.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.2911.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9041.840

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.161 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 1.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.41, and he ranked second in Bogey Avoidance at 10.61%. He ranked 15th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 680 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th) and has averaged 1.904 Strokes Gained: Total (second) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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