Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.161 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp delivered a 1.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.41, and he ranked second in Bogey Avoidance at 10.61%. He ranked 15th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.