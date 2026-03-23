Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 27th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Knapp's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Knapp's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 27th at nine-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.345
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.161
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.107
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.291
|1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.904
|1.840
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.161 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 1.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.41, and he ranked second in Bogey Avoidance at 10.61%. He ranked 15th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 680 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th) and has averaged 1.904 Strokes Gained: Total (second) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.