Harry Hall betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Harry Hall of England hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished tied for 18th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hall's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|2024
|T28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|2023
|T39
|69-70-72-69
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.237
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.237
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.441
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.550
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.518
|-0.041
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.237 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 25.51% of the time.
- Hall has earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.