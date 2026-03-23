Harry Hall betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Hall has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.