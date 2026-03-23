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6H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall finished tied for 18th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hall's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1868-67-70-65-10
    2024T2869-71-67-68-5
    2023T3969-70-72-69E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.237-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.237-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.4410.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5500.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.518-0.041

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.237 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 25.51% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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