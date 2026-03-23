Gordon Sargent betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent will compete for the first time in the last five years at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open. Min Woo Lee is the defending champion after winning at 20-under in 2025.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- He has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.443
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-1.440
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.149
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.660
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.806
|-0.713
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sports a -1.440 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.