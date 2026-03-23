Gordon Sargent betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

He has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Sargent has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.