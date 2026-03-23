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4H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent will compete for the first time in the last five years at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open. Min Woo Lee is the defending champion after winning at 20-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.809 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.4430.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-1.440-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1490.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.660-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.806-0.713

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sports a -1.440 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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