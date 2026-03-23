Gary Woodland betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland shot 19-under and finished tied for second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Woodland's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|2024
|T21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|2023
|T9
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.693
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.367
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.589
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.044
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.220
|0.099
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.693, while his average Driving Distance of 325.1 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a -0.367 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivers a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.