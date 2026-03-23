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6H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland shot 19-under and finished tied for second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T269-64-66-62-19
    2024T2169-70-69-66-6
    2023T969-67-67-71-6
    2022MC72-74+6

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6930.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.367-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.589-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0440.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.2200.099

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.693, while his average Driving Distance of 325.1 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a -0.367 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivers a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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