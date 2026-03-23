Gary Woodland betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.