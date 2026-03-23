Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2023 after an opening-round 75. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 looking to improve upon his inconsistent history at this event.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|75
|-
|2022
|T54
|69-70-74-72
|+5
|2021
|T20
|71-69-69-67
|-4
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he withdrew after shooting 75 in the opening round.
- van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 4-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 66th with a score of 3-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged -1.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.028
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.338
|-1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.435
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.106
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.640
|-1.237
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -1.338 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 59.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, van Rooyen has struggled with a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.