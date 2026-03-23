Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -1.338 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 59.48% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, van Rooyen has struggled with a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.