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6H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2023 after an opening-round 75. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 looking to improve upon his inconsistent history at this event.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023WD75-
    2022T5469-70-74-72+5
    2021T2071-69-69-67-4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he withdrew after shooting 75 in the opening round.
    • van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 66th with a score of 3-under.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.271 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged -1.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0280.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.338-1.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.4350.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.106-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.640-1.237

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -1.338 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 59.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, van Rooyen has struggled with a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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