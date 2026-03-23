Eric Cole betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.934 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

Cole excelled around the green with a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 17th on TOUR.

On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.