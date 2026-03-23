Eric Cole betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Eric Cole finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Cole's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|2023
|T35
|71-68-69-71
|-1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.884 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.934
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.060
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.392
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.196
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.287
|-0.335
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.934 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cole excelled around the green with a 0.392 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Cole has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.51% that ranked 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.