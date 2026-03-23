Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.

Grillo has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.