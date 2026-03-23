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6H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 47th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his previous performances at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4768-67-69-70-6
    2021MC75-70+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.6
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.318-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.137-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.1360.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.440-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.032-0.973

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.318 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a -0.137 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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