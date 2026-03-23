Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 47th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his previous performances at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Grillo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of six-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.6
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.318
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.137
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.136
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.440
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.032
|-0.973
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.318 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a -0.137 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.