Davis Thompson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.78% of the time.