Davis Thompson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished tied for 27th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Thompson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|2024
|T21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|2023
|T43
|68-71-74-68
|+1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.1
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.134
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.343
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.117
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.644
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.284
|-0.364
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.89% ranked 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.