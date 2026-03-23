Davis Riley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for 52nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Riley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|2024
|T14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|2023
|T27
|71-64-71-72
|-2
|2022
|T29
|68-72-69-71
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -1.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -2.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-1.478
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.583
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.258
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.422
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.896
|-2.531
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.478 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.583 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.