Davis Riley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Riley had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Riley has an average of -1.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Riley has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.