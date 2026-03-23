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David Lipsky betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-68+4
    2024MC76-72+8
    2023T2266-73-70-67-4
    2022MC70-75+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.248-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3960.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.6170.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.8810.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6461.006

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.248 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.396 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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