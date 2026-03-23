David Lipsky betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Lipsky has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.