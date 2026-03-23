Danny Willett betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Danny Willett missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles in this $9.9 million event.
Willett's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|WD
|75
|--
|2022
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|2021
|WD
|77
|--
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.903 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.261
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.828
|-0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.048
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.622
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.516
|-0.646
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -0.261 this season, while his Driving Distance averages 282.6 yards.
- Willett's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark sits at -1.828 for the 2026 season. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Willett has posted a 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 28.13 putts per round. His bogey avoidance rate stands at 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.