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6H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles in this $9.9 million event.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Willett's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-69-2
    2023WD75--
    2022MC72-76+8
    2021WD77--

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.903 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.261-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.828-0.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0480.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6220.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.516-0.646

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average is -0.261 this season, while his Driving Distance averages 282.6 yards.
    • Willett's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark sits at -1.828 for the 2026 season. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Willett has posted a 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 28.13 putts per round. His bogey avoidance rate stands at 18.06%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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