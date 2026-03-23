Cole Hammer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Cole Hammer of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Cole Hammer missed the cut at this tournament in 2024 after posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hammer's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|T27
|74-65-71-68
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hammer's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hammer's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hammer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T4
|69-69-66-73
|-3
|115.000
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T23
|71-72-68-74
|-3
|34.833
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T28
|67-69-68-67
|-17
|28.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T37
|73-70-77-68
|E
|19.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|67-64-69-64
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Hammer's recent performances
- Hammer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-under.
- Hammer has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hammer has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hammer has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hammer has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hammer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.152
Hammer's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Hammer has averaged -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, showing struggles with his driving performance.
- Hammer has posted a positive 0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts, indicating solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Hammer has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in his short game.
- On the greens, Hammer has struggled with a -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
- Overall, Hammer has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hammer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.