Cole Hammer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Hammer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-under.

Hammer has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hammer has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hammer has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.