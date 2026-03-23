PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Cole Hammer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cole Hammer of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Cole Hammer of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Cole Hammer missed the cut at this tournament in 2024 after posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hammer at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hammer's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023T2774-65-71-68-2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hammer's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hammer's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hammer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankMC73-69E--
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC68-69-3--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT469-69-66-73-3115.000
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT2371-72-68-74-334.833
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT2867-69-68-67-1728.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT3773-70-77-68E19.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1567-64-69-64-2057.000
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4369-72-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC73-69+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-69-2--

    Hammer's recent performances

    • Hammer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-under.
    • Hammer has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hammer has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hammer has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hammer has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hammer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.152

    Hammer's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Hammer has averaged -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, showing struggles with his driving performance.
    • Hammer has posted a positive 0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts, indicating solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Hammer has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in his short game.
    • On the greens, Hammer has struggled with a -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Hammer has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hammer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Danny Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW