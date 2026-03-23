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6H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-73+4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.405-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1290.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3590.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5260.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.609-0.067

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.129 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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