Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.