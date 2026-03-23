Charley Hoffman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Hoffman had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th with a score of one-under.

Hoffman has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.