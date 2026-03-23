Charley Hoffman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman finished tied for 64th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hoffman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T29
|71-69-71-67
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of two-under.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at two-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th with a score of one-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.103
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.823
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.729
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.695
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-2.350
|-1.750
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman is averaging -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a -0.823 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 15.38% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.