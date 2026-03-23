Brice Garnett betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett has finished tied for 50th in both of his last two appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon those results in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Garnett's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T50
|69-70-77-68
|+4
|2021
|T50
|74-68-72-69
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.792 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -1.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.644
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.495
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.274
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.187
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.678
|-1.117
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.644 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.495 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.