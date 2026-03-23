Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.329 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.