Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Chandler Blanchetof the United States prepares for a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making a strong first impression in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best second-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.050
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.329
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.429
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.820
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.870
|0.025
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.329 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Blanchet has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.