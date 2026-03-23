Chad Ramey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Ramey has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of eight-under.

Ramey has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.