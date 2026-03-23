Chad Ramey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Chad Ramey of the United States lines up his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished tied for 47th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Ramey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|2024
|T17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of six-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at seven-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.9
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.0
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.9
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of eight-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.101
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.198
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.164
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.619
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.155
|0.533
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.198 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.