Casey Russell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Casey Russell has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Russell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Russell's recent performances
- Russell has no recorded finishes in his last 10 appearances.
- He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has an average of -1.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has an average of -2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.646
Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell averaged 0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -1.250 over his last five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
- Russell struggled on the greens with a -2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.