Casey Russell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Russell has no recorded finishes in his last 10 appearances.

He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Russell has an average of -1.250 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Russell has an average of -2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.