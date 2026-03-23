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6H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for 45th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Cauley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4570-71-68-69-2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.138-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1820.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1640.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.485-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.277-0.303

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.182 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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