Bud Cauley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Cauley has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.

Cauley has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.