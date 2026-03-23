Bud Cauley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for 45th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Cauley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.138
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.182
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.164
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.485
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.277
|-0.303
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.182 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.