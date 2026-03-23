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6H AGO

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Bronson Burgoon of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank 2026 at Prince of Wales Country Club on March 08, 2026 in Santiago, Chile. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Bronson Burgoon of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank 2026 at Prince of Wales Country Club on March 08, 2026 in Santiago, Chile. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Bronson Burgoon returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Burgoon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Burgoon's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-71+2
    2024MC73-69+2
    2022T3572-69-71-69+1
    2021MC79-72+11

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Burgoon's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at 1-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Burgoon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT1169-65-69-70-1163.000
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT1567-65-69-65-1452.000
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT1669-64-66-69-2051.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4471-66-68-71-89.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-69-2--

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • Burgoon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.263

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burgoon has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Burgoon posted a 0.001 mark in his past five starts, showing neutral performance with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Burgoon delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in his short game.
    • On the greens, Burgoon has been strong with a 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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