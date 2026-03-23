Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Burgoon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.

Burgoon has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Burgoon has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.