Billy Horschel betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024. He returns to Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around.
Horschel's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.522
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.029
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.062
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.119
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.495
|-0.401
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.522 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.