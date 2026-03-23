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Billy Horschel betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024. He returns to Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Horschel's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T771-68-67-64-10

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.522-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.029-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.062-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1190.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.495-0.401

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.522 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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