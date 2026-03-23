Beau Hossler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hossler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2024
|T57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|2021
|MC
|75-82
|+17
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at even par.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.080
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.667
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.635
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.452
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.339
|0.305
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.667 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hossler excels with a 0.635 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
- Hossler has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points (136th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.38% ranks 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.