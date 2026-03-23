PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hossler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-72+2
    2024T5766-73-71-70E
    2023MC75-68+3
    2021MC75-82+17

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at even par.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3769-68-73-71-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-73-64-72-732.556
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6468-67-71-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.080-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.667-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.6350.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4520.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3390.305

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.667 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Hossler excels with a 0.635 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
    • Hossler has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points (136th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.38% ranks 64th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW