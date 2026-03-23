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5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, most recently in 2025 with a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-67-2
    2023MC72-70+2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1870.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5340.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.609-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.493-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.754-0.349

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat has a 0.534 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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