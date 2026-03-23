Austin Eckroat betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.