Austin Eckroat betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, most recently in 2025 with a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Eckroat's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.187
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.609
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.493
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.754
|-0.349
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat has a 0.534 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.