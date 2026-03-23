Alex Smalley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Smalley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|2023
|T4
|71-64-70-67
|-8
|2022
|T15
|68-72-69-68
|-3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 8-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.176
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.275
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.210
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.027
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.634
|0.705
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Smalley ranks 72nd with 153 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.