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6H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Potgieter's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-72E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.850 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.5350.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.718-0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.422-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.574-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.179-1.288

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.718 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Potgieter has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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