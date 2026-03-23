Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Potgieter's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.850 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.535
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.718
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.422
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.574
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.179
|-1.288
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.718 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.