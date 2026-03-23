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6H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $9.9 million event.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2869-68-72-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4971-69-74-69-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4471-65-67-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.077-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1120.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.164-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3750.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2460.525

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Ewart has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season and maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.90% (26th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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