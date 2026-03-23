Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.