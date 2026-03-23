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6H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Dumont de Chassart finished 81st at six-over when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20248169-72-73-72+6

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 81st after posting a score of six-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2669-71-67-74-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-68-72-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-65-70-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2464-67-73-69-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC66-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.005-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.1360.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.6190.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.209-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2790.301

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 117 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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