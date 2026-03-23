Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Dumont de Chassart finished 81st at six-over when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 81st after posting a score of six-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.005
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.136
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.619
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.209
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.279
|0.301
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 117 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.