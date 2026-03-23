Aaron Wise betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise finished tied for 22nd at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Wise's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T22
|65-71-71-69
|-4
|2022
|T26
|73-66-71-69
|-1
|2021
|T11
|70-66-69-69
|-6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of four-under.
- Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at six-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.732 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.330
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.675
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.993
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.001
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.013
|-1.143
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.330 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sports a -1.675 mark. He has a 54.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise is delivering a -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 20.37% of the time with a 24.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.