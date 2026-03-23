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6H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise finished tied for 22nd at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Wise at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Wise's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2265-71-71-69-4
    2022T2673-66-71-69-1
    2021T1170-66-69-69-6

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of four-under.
    • Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at six-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.732 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.330-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.675-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9930.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.001-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.013-1.143

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.330 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards reflects his current form.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sports a -1.675 mark. He has a 54.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wise is delivering a -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 20.37% of the time with a 24.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
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    R4
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    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

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    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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