Aaron Rai betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Aaron Rai of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Rai's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2024
|T7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|2023
|T7
|70-64-70-69
|-7
|2022
|T19
|71-69-70-68
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for seventh both years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.088
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.094
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.016
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.437
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.448
|-0.614
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Rai has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.