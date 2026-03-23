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6H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Rai's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68+1
    2024T766-70-67-67-10
    2023T770-64-70-69-7
    2022T1971-69-70-68-2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for seventh both years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.088-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.094-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.0160.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.437-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.448-0.614

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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