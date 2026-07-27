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3H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Zecheng Dou hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Zecheng Dou finished tied for 17th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with aims to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Dou at the Rocket Classic.

Dou's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1769-69-66-68-16

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.1130.647
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.281-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.210-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0680.195
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4470.733

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou ranks 47th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.447 average this season, while earning 280 FedExCup Regular Season points (110th).
  • His approach play has been solid, posting a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark (53rd) and hitting 69.74% of Greens in Regulation (19th).
  • Dou has excelled at avoiding bogeys this season, ranking 16th with a 13.29% Bogey Avoidance rate. His putting has been average, with a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (79th) and 29.18 Putts Per Round (110th).
  • Off the tee, Dou averages 310.6 yards in Driving Distance (43rd) but struggles with accuracy, ranking 109th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.113.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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