Zecheng Dou betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Zecheng Dou hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Zecheng Dou finished tied for 17th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with aims to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Dou's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T17
|69-69-66-68
|-16
At the Rocket Classic
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.113
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.281
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.210
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.068
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.447
|0.733
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou ranks 47th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.447 average this season, while earning 280 FedExCup Regular Season points (110th).
- His approach play has been solid, posting a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark (53rd) and hitting 69.74% of Greens in Regulation (19th).
- Dou has excelled at avoiding bogeys this season, ranking 16th with a 13.29% Bogey Avoidance rate. His putting has been average, with a 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (79th) and 29.18 Putts Per Round (110th).
- Off the tee, Dou averages 310.6 yards in Driving Distance (43rd) but struggles with accuracy, ranking 109th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.113.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.