Zach Bauchou betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Zach Bauchou will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a tournament with a $10 million purse. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.250
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.076
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.258
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.107
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.127
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.415
|0.317
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.076 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Bauchou ranks 20th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.63% and has accumulated 406 FedExCup Regular Season points (89th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.