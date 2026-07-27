Zach Bauchou betting profile: Rocket Classic

Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.076 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.