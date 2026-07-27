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7H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Zac Blair sinks 24-foot eagle putt on No. 12 at 3M Open

Zac Blair sinks 24-foot eagle putt on No. 12 at 3M Open

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Zac Blair missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 at the Rocket Classic, posting scores of 2-over in each appearance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Blair at the Rocket Classic.

Blair's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-73+2
2023MC74-72+2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-65-68-67-1657.333
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3271-70-72-73+627.857
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6970-65-72-73-43.200
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has three top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Blair has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.481-0.476
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6460.726
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1270.350
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3000.997
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5931.597

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.481 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.646 mark. He posted a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.47 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
  • Blair has earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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