Zac Blair betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Zac Blair sinks 24-foot eagle putt on No. 12 at 3M Open
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Zac Blair missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 at the Rocket Classic, posting scores of 2-over in each appearance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Blair's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-16
|57.333
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-70-72-73
|+6
|27.857
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|69
|70-65-72-73
|-4
|3.200
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|37.688
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has three top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.481
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.646
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.127
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.300
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.593
|1.597
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.481 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.646 mark. He posted a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.47 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
- Blair has earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.