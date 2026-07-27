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3H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

William Mouw sinks 9-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

William Mouw sinks 9-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

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William Mouw finished tied for thirty-fourth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, where defending champion Aldrich Potgieter shot 22-under to claim the title last year.

Latest odds for Mouw at the Rocket Classic.

Mouw's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3467-69-68-71-13

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Mouw has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.1930.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4221.103
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.240-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.333-0.547
Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0420.799

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.422 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
  • Mouw accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked him 109th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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