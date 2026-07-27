William Mouw betting profile: Rocket Classic
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William Mouw sinks 9-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open
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William Mouw finished tied for thirty-fourth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, where defending champion Aldrich Potgieter shot 22-under to claim the title last year.
Mouw's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.193
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.422
|1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.240
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.333
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.042
|0.799
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.422 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
- Mouw accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked him 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.