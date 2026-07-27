William Jennings betting profile: Rocket Classic
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William Jennings plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)
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William Jennings will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 as he competes in the Rocket Classic for the first time in recent years. The $10 million tournament will be played on a par-70, 7,328-yard layout in Detroit, Michigan.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Jennings' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jennings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T12
|71-66-70-69
|-7
|--
Jennings' recent performances
- Jennings finished in a tie for 12th place with a score of 7-under par at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jennings as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.