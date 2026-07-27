PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

William Jennings betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Jennings plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

William Jennings plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

William Jennings will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 as he competes in the Rocket Classic for the first time in recent years. The $10 million tournament will be played on a par-70, 7,328-yard layout in Detroit, Michigan.

Latest odds for Jennings at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Jennings' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Jennings' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT1271-66-70-69-7--

Jennings' recent performances

  • Jennings finished in a tie for 12th place with a score of 7-under par at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jennings as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW