Webb Simpson betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Webb Simpson makes 3-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at John Deere
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Webb Simpson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic. Simpson finished tied for 51st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Simpson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2022
|T69
|66-73-70-74
|-5
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|75-70-70-69
|E
|13.313
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|68-74-70-68
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.502
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.164
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.225
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.340
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.551
|-0.170
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.164 mark. He has a 58.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson delivers a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 27.86 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 20.37% of the time.
- Simpson has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.