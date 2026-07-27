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3H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Webb Simpson makes 3-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at John Deere

Webb Simpson makes 3-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at John Deere

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Webb Simpson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic. Simpson finished tied for 51st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Simpson at the Rocket Classic.

Simpson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5170-67-71-70-10
2024MC71-71-2
2023MC72-70-2
2022T6966-73-70-74-5
2021MC69-74-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Simpson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4875-70-70-69E13.313
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

Simpson's recent performances

  • Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • Simpson has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Simpson has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.502-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.164-0.191
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.225-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3400.620
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.551-0.170

Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Simpson posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.164 mark. He has a 58.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Simpson delivers a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 27.86 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 20.37% of the time.
  • Simpson has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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