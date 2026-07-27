Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.560 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sports a -0.692 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.