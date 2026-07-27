PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley holes 32-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Vince Whaley holes 32-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Vince Whaley finished tied for 32nd at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 14-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Whaley at the Rocket Classic.

Whaley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3268-69-69-68-14
2024T5770-68-71-73-6
2023T4069-69-66-73-11
2022T1768-71-68-67-14
2021T5871-68-70-73-6

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3467-69-68-69-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.900
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.860

Whaley's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
  • Whaley has an average of -0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.560-0.655
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.692-0.854
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0020.682
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.6800.251
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.571-0.575

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.560 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sports a -0.692 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
  • Whaley currently ranks 168th with 85 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
The First Look: Race to FedExCup Playoffs heats up at Rocket Classic
The First Look
Image for article.
3H AGO
2026 Rocket Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW