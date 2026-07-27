Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Vince Whaley holes 32-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Vince Whaley finished tied for 32nd at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 14-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Whaley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|2024
|T57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|2023
|T40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|2022
|T17
|68-71-68-67
|-14
|2021
|T58
|71-68-70-73
|-6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 14-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.900
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
Whaley's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.560
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.692
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.002
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.680
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.571
|-0.575
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.560 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sports a -0.692 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- Whaley currently ranks 168th with 85 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.