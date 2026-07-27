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3H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Trace Crowe missed the cut at the 2024 Rocket Classic after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Crowe at the Rocket Classic.

Crowe's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-73+1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-68-74-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-69-69-67-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-70-68-74-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Crowe has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0650.312
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0830.106
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.430-0.588
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0650.082
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.513-0.088

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe sported a -0.083 mark. He has a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Crowe delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he breaks par 22.92% of the time.
  • Crowe has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which places him 155th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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