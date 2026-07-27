Trace Crowe betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Trace Crowe missed the cut at the 2024 Rocket Classic after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Crowe's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-68-74
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.065
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.083
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.430
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.065
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.513
|-0.088
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe sported a -0.083 mark. He has a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he breaks par 22.92% of the time.
- Crowe has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which places him 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.