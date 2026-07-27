Tony Finau betting profile: Rocket Classic

Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.