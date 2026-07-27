Tony Finau betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Tony Finau's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open
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Tony Finau returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut, having previously won this tournament in 2022.
Finau's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2022
|1
|64-66-65-67
|-26
At the Rocket Classic
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 26-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.292
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.078
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.172
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.221
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.064
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.094
|-0.145
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
- Finau currently ranks 87th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 409 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.