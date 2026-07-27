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3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Tony Finau's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Tony Finau's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

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Tony Finau returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut, having previously won this tournament in 2022.

Latest odds for Finau at the Rocket Classic.

Finau's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC72-71-1
2022164-66-65-67-26

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 26-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.292
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0780.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.172-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.221-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.064-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.094-0.145

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
  • Finau currently ranks 87th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 409 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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