Tom Hoge betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.