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3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Tom Hoge sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Tom Hoge missed the cut at the Rocket Classic in his last appearance in 2023, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon his previous performances at this tournament.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Rocket Classic.

Hoge's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC79-67+2
2021MC71-76+3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Hoge has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event in the last five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.250

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.481-0.453
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3260.989
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.2380.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.215-0.176
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.6080.406

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.481 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.326 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
  • Hoge has earned 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jackson Koivun
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S. Scheffler
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USA
B. Harman
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-6

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USA
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Tot
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