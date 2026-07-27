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3H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Thorbjørn Olesen sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open

Thorbjørn Olesen sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Olesen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.

Latest odds for Olesen at the Rocket Classic.

Olesen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4169-67-69-71-12
2024MC77-70+3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Olesen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-67-80-67+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6271-65-69-71-84.300
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-66-75-74-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-68-67-67-1053.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-70+5--

Olesen's recent performances

  • Olesen has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Olesen has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Olesen has averaged -1.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.025-0.393
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1350.202
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.101-0.374
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.448-0.745
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.389-1.310

Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.135 mark. He maintained a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.56 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.06% of the time.
  • Olesen currently sits 172nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 80 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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