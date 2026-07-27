Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Thorbjørn Olesen sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Olesen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st.
Olesen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|2024
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-67-80-67
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|71-65-69-71
|-8
|4.300
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -1.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.025
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.135
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.101
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.448
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.389
|-1.310
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.135 mark. He maintained a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.56 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.06% of the time.
- Olesen currently sits 172nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 80 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.