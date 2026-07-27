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3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Taylor Pendrith's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

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Taylor Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic resulted in a tied for 72nd finish at 2-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Rocket Classic.

Pendrith's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T7270-70-74-72-2
2023T1467-64-67-73-17
2022T264-65-66-72-21

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 21-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.255-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.103-0.206
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0010.261
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.324-0.226
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.171-0.369

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Pendrith has accumulated 445 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jackson Koivun
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Scottie Scheffler
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S. Scheffler
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USA
B. Harman
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Chandler Phillips
USA
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