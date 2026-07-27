Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Taylor Pendrith's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Taylor Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic resulted in a tied for 72nd finish at 2-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Pendrith's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|2023
|T14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|2022
|T2
|64-65-66-72
|-21
At the Rocket Classic
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.255
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.103
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.001
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.324
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.171
|-0.369
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 445 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.