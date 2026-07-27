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2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

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Taylor Moore finished tied for 10th at the 2024 Rocket Classic and missed the cut last year at 5-under. The 2026 Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2.

Latest odds for Moore at the Rocket Classic.

Moore's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-5
2024T1068-71-66-69-14
2023T464-67-69-67-21
2022667-71-65-66-19

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 21-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3990.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.458-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.101-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.152-0.434
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.193-0.592

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (26th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
  • Moore has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 95th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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