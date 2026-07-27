Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open
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Taylor Moore finished tied for 10th at the 2024 Rocket Classic and missed the cut last year at 5-under. The 2026 Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2.
Moore's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|2024
|T10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|2023
|T4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|2022
|6
|67-71-65-66
|-19
At the Rocket Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.399
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.458
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.101
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.152
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.193
|-0.592
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (26th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Moore has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.