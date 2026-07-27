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2H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Takumi Kanaya sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 46th at 11-under in last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the Rocket Classic.

Kanaya's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4668-68-71-70-11

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-68-68-67-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2968-69-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-73-69E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Kanaya has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.038-0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.692-0.441
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2660.519
Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4070.700
Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0570.553

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.692 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 62.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
  • Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 139th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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