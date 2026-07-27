Sungjae Im betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Sungjae Im's 121-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Sungjae Im returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023, where he finished tied for 24th at 14-under.
Im's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|2021
|T8
|69-68-69-67
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|66-72-69-69
|-4
|90
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.8
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.15
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.75
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Im has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.188
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.673
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.332
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.131
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.021
|-0.591
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.673 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Im has earned 660 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.