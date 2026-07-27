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3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im's 121-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Sungjae Im's 121-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Sungjae Im returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023, where he finished tied for 24th at 14-under.

Latest odds for Im at the Rocket Classic.

Im's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2468-70-66-70-14
2021T869-68-69-67-15

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1466-72-69-69-490
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7168-69-68-76-32.8
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-66-66-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.15
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.75
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--

Im's recent performances

  • Im has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1880.257
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.673-0.679
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3320.063
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.131-0.232
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.021-0.591

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.673 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
  • Im has earned 660 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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