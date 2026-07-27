Sungjae Im betting profile: Rocket Classic

Im has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.

Im has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.